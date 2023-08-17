Antiviolence group partners with restaurant to give away school backpacks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's back to school for the Chicago Public Schools on Monday, Aug. 21, and this weekend, a South Side antiviolence organization is working to raise awareness about crime while helping parents in need.

As CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reported, the Impac Group Foundation is working with S2 Grills to give away 1,000 backpacks.

"We have an assortment of school supplies - markers, coloring pencils, crayons, even hair care products," said S2 Grills co-owner Andre Williams.

Williams said this is the fourth year S2 Grills has helped host the event.

"Once upon a time, I struggled too when I was younger," Williams said, "so I understand their plight, and I understand how important it is to pay it forward."

S2 Grills co-owner SuSu Williams says each year the need for backpacks has grown.

"It was important to my family and my husband and my partners to give back to the community," she said. "You can't enter a community and open a business without pouring back into it."

The annual back to school giveaway will be held Saturday at five locations:

A&S, 308 E. 75th St.

S2 Express Grill, 8734 S. Stony Island Ave.

S2 Express Grill, 340 E. 167th St., Harvey

Foster Park, 1440 W. 84th St.

Mama Rose Meat Market, 1043 25th Ave., Bellwood

Nasir Muhammad is a native of Auburn Gresham – and he says he is all too familiar with the area when it comes to gun violence.

"Every person that almost died over there, I knew," Muhammad said.

Muhammad says he wanted to give back to his community, and he is doing so with the Impac Group Foundation – his antiviolence organization.

He has a teamed up with S2 Grills to help bring awareness to the violence in the city.

"With the constant reports of hearing this throughout the neighborhood, I was motivated to, you know, come back and get involved," Muhammad said.

It is motivation to bring the community together.

"I definitely want to get the community out and, you know, have camaraderie with each other," Muhammad said.

The event at Foster Park will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. the other four locations will have their giveaways from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.