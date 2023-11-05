Antisemitic messages left on several parked vehicles on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after antisemitic messages were placed onto cars in the Portage Park neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Police say around 12:33 p.m. an unknown person placed cardboard with antisemitic messages written about them on several windshields, in the 5400 block of West Wilson Avenue.

No arrests were made.

Area Five detectives are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

Congressman Jesús "Chuy" Garcia issued the following statement condemning the incident in his district:

"This morning, I was alerted to antisemitic leaflets distributed at residences in my district. I condemn this disgusting display of antisemitism. My Jewish constituents deserve to live in safety and without fear of intimidation or violence.

The leaflets draw on deeply rooted conspiracy theories about government influence by listing Jewish members of the Biden administration.

They appear to have been distributed by the Goyim Defense League—a group with the stated goal of expelling all Jews from the US. They distribute similar leaflets across the country and run an interactive online network that berates viewers, often children, then incites them to participate in antisemitic, anti-Black, and anti-LGBTQ hate.

We must confront the real and rising danger of antisemitism in our communities."