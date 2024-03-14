Antisemitic graffiti found in park in north Chicago suburb

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Antisemitic graffiti was found in a park in Highland Park on Monday, the city reported.

Highland Park officials said graffiti "depicting a swastika" was found in Millard Park on Ravine Drive. The city worked to remove the graffiti immediately.

Police are investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact officials at 847-432-7730.

"The City stands in solidarity with our Jewish community in denouncing all acts of antisemitism," The city said in a written statement.