Antisemitic graffiti found in park in north Chicago suburb

By Elyssa Kaufman

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Antisemitic graffiti was found in a park in Highland Park on Monday, the city reported. 

Highland Park officials said graffiti "depicting a swastika" was found in Millard Park on Ravine Drive. The city worked to remove the graffiti immediately. 

Police are investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact officials at 847-432-7730. 

"The City stands in solidarity with our Jewish community in denouncing all acts of antisemitism," The city said in a written statement. 

First published on March 14, 2024 / 6:53 AM CDT

