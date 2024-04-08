Watch CBS News
Local News

Antisemitic flyers found on Chicago's North Side

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Antisemitic flyers were found in Lincoln Park. 

According to 43rd Ward Alderman Timmy Knudsen, some of the flyers were found in bags including a "substance with the appearance of rat poison" near Geneva Terrace and Belden Avenue. 

The Chicago Police Department is investigating. 

In early February, flyers with antisemitic messages were placed on dozens of cars in Lincoln Park. 

"I thought it was an isolated incident," Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) said in February. "It turns out it is not. It is one of a series of incidents that have been occurring on the North Side of Chicago for a period of about two weeks."  

It is not known if these incidents are connected. 

Elyssa Kaufman
headshot.jpg

Elyssa is a Digital News Producer. She covers breaking news for CBSChicago.com and manages the station's social media sites.

First published on April 8, 2024 / 12:52 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.