Antioch man convicted of intent to distribute 55 bags of heroin

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Antioch man was convicted of drug possession with the intent to deliver, and other charges, on Tuesday after he was found with dozens of bags of heroin last year.

Derek Schwantner, 33, was found guilty of unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and other traffic offenses after a jury trial, according to a McHenry County State's Attorney's Office news release.

On Aug. 9, 2021, Schwantner was pulled over by a Crystal Lake police officer and found to have no driver's license or insurance. After police searched his vehicle, they found he had 55 bags of heroin in the center console. He also had four cell phones and $457 in U.S. currency.

A detective with the Crystal Lake Police Department testified as an expert in street level narcotics during the trial and said the amount of heroin Schwantner had was "considerably more" than a drug user would typically have for their personal use, according to prosecutors. The detective said it was clear Schwantner was engaging in dealing heroin based on the amount he had, its packaging and other evidence.

Schwantner will be sentenced on Oct. 6.