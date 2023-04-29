Antioch man charged with hate crime, accused of threatening Jewish organizations

ANTIOCH, Ill. (CBS) -- Authorities have arrested an Antioch man on charges of sending threats of violence toward Jewish organizations.

The arrest of Christopher Williams, 33, around 5 p.m. Friday followed a months-long joint investigation involving Antioch police and federal law enforcement partners.

Christopher Williams Antioch Police

Police launched the investigation after they say Williams made several statements of violence toward Jewish organizations – initially targeting organizations around the country.

Williams then specifically targeted the Sanctuary Messianic Synagogue in Lindenhurst for repeated direct threats of violence, police said.

Williams is charged with a hate crime and electronic harassment – both Class 4 felonies. He was arrested on a warrant near his home in the Antioch Clublands Subdivision and is being held at the Lake County Jail police said.

"This type of discrimination and threats of violent behavior will not be tolerated in our community where we foster the core values of respect and inclusivity," Antioch Police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow said in a news release. "I would like to personally thank our federal partners, Lake County States Attorney, and my officers for their dedication to the safety of our Lake County residents."