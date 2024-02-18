CHICAGO (CBS) -- Anti-Israel graffiti found plastered on buildings in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood has neighbors upset and frustrated.

They woke to find the graffiti on multiple buildings Sunday, and hours later it was like it never happened.

The city's Department of Streets and Sanitation pulled up and within minutes had the graffiti treated and sprayed off.

One woman who lives across the street told CBS 2 that she woke up to find it there. She called the graffiti shocking.

Some people who live near the messages in other locations were seen covering it or trying to wash it off themselves.

Others told CBS 2 they reported to management and are waiting for them to take care of it.

It's not clear who painted the graffiti. CBS 2 reached out to police to find out more.