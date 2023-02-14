Anti-Cruelty Society hosting Valentine's Day campaign

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Even if you don't have a human Valentine, you could find a four-legged one this Valentine's Day.

The Anti-Cruelty Society is hosting Valentine's Day campaigns to help animals find forever homes.

Through Feb. 18, you can take a shelter pup on a "Dog DATE Out." Just swing by the River North Adoption Center, 510 N. LaSalle St., and let staff know you want to take a dog on a field trip.

It you fall in love with the dog, your adoption fee will be waived.

If a feline friend is more your speed, stop by the "Hissing Booth." You can take pictures with cats and kittens.

If you're smitten, the shelter is offering $14 adoption fees on Valentine's Day.