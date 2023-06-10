Anti-Cruelty Society holding adoption event with fees waived for dogs
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The anti-cruelty society, wants to help you find your new four-legged friend this summer.
Today only, the shelter is waiving adoption fees, for all dogs.
The goal is to find pups a forever home, and clear shelter space for incoming animals.
It runs from noon until 7 p.m. at both shelter locations in River North and South Loop.
