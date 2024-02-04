Another water main break in Dixmoor brings two-week total past a dozen

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another water main break in south suburban Dixmoor Saturday brings the total number for the village past a dozen in just two weeks.

Saturday's break happened near 141st Street and Marshfield, according to Village Spokesman Travis Akin.

No boil order was immediately issued.

A boil water order was lifted just Friday after three broken water mains were repaired. The string of water main breaks prompted Village President Fitzgerald Roberts to declare a state of emergency.

All the breaks have been affecting the village, including forcing schools to close on Monday and Tuesday, after another series of water main breaks left them without water pressure.

The issue has been affecting Dixmoor for years due to the village's aging water system. The water pipes are at least 60 years old and in some cases more than 100 years old.

Some funds for repairs have been provided to the village by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Cook County, and the State of Illinois. Another $16 million is expected from the county state and federal governments, Roberts said, but he estimates $50 million is needed.