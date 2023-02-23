Another survivor of Michigan State University shooting upgraded from critical condition

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS) -- Nine days after a shooting killed three students at Michigan State University, one of the five students who were shot and survived is out of critical condition.

Sparrow Health said four victims remained hospitalized. One student is in fair condition, while three others are still in serious condition.

Meanwhile, the family of Nate Statly is asking for help with his medical bills. A GoFundMe set up by his brother earlier Wednesday said he was still in critical condition, and the path to recovery would be a "long and difficult one."

Statly is a junior at Michigan State studying environmental biology and zoology, and he had just landed an internship at Mackinac Island working in the nature preserve this summer, his brother wrote.

The fundraising campaign has already more than doubled its $70,000 goal.

A GoFundMe has also been set up for Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez, whose sister identified her as one of the victims. Huapilla-Perez is a junior hospitality business major at MSU in the College Assistance Migrant Program, her sister wrote.

Huapilla-Perez's GoFundMe had a goal of $50,000 and had raised more than $450,000 as of Wednesday night.

The massacre took place a week ago Monday evening.

Brian Fraser, 20, a sophomore who was president of his fraternity, lost his life in the shooting Monday; along with MSU students Arielle Anderson, 19, a junior who aspired to be a pediatrician; and Alexandria Verner, 20, a junior who was an all-star athlete. All the victims were from the Detroit suburbs.