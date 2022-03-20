Watch CBS News

Another South Side church giving away gas vouchers Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) – The generosity of recent gas giveaways continue as another South Side church is helping some residents affected by the sharp increase in prices.

The senior pastor of Another Chance Church of Chicago will hand out vouchers for $50 worth of free gas.

The giveaway happening Sunday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the BP gas station at 99th and Halsted.

The giveaway comes after a church in Grand Crossing served 200 cars Saturday and businessman Willie Wilson donated $200,000 in free gas last week. 

March 20, 2022

