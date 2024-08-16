Watch CBS News
Another round of storms Friday afternoon in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Storms in the Chicago area Friday afternoon
CHICAGO (CBS) — Another round of storms is expected to hit the Chicago area. 

Friday's highs will be in the upper 80s with high humidity. 

Sunshine returns to start the day before more storms develop in the afternoon and evening. There is a marginal risk for severe storms with rain expected to arrive between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, hail up to 1 inch in diameter and damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour are the main storm threats on Friday afternoon. 

A few showers are possible to start Saturday with scattered afternoon storms. 

Dangerous swimming conditions will cause high waves along Lake Michigan, especially in Northwest Indiana, on Sunday and Monday as breezy conditions develop. A few passing showers are possible on Sunday, but most of the activity stays to the east of Chicago. 

