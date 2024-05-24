Another blue-eyed cicada found in Chicago's western suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) – Blue-eyed cicadas are extremely rare, according to experts, but for the second time this week, one was found in the Chicago area.

Kimberly Fisher Kubiak in Lisle sent CBS 2 photos of a blue-eyed cicada.

She said the Field Museum was expected to pick up the specimen on Friday. Scientists will study its DNA to figure out why a tiny number of cicadas have blue or white eyes.

Most of the trillions of cicadas swarming Ilinois have red eyes.

Earlier this week, another blue-eyed cicada was found by kids in west suburban Wheaton. It became the first of its kind added to the Field Museum's collection.