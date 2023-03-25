Annual 'Girls Build Day' at Chicago Architecture Center happening today
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Architecture Center wants to help women break into the industry.
The museum is hosting its annual Girls Build Day event Saturday.
Girls ages 11 to 17 will get hands-on learning experiences in workshops.
Those workshops will focus on science, technology, engineering, architecture, and math.
That event starts this morning at 10 a.m.
