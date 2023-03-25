Watch CBS News
Local News

Annual 'Girls Build Day' at Chicago Architecture Center happening today

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago Architecture Center hosting annual 'Girls Build Day'
Chicago Architecture Center hosting annual 'Girls Build Day' 00:20

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Architecture Center wants to help women break into the industry.

The museum is hosting its annual Girls Build Day event Saturday.

Girls ages 11 to 17 will get hands-on learning experiences in workshops.

Those workshops will focus on science, technology, engineering, architecture, and math.

That event starts this morning at 10 a.m. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 25, 2023 / 8:27 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.