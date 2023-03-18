Watch CBS News
Anjanette Young's I Am Her Foundation hosts empowerment conference

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two years after a wrong raid on her home by Chicago Police, Anjanette Young founded the I Am Her Foundation.

The goal of the foundation is supporting women and girls of color by providing them with opportunities and a space to speak up about racial injustices.

On Saturday, the I Am Her Foundation hosted an empowerment conference at the Northeastern Illinois University Carruthers Center, 700 E. Oakwood Blvd.

Afterward, we spoke with Young about the inspiration behind I Am Her.

"I Am Her came to light, or was always in honor of Breonna Taylor," Young said. "After I experienced the raid with the City of Chicago Police Department in 2019 – and then Breonna Taylor lost her life in a very similar situation – I just really grieved Breonna in a way that made me embody who she was, and so I wanted a way to honor her life, but also tell the story of what I had experienced."

The conference Saturday also honored Women's History Month, with an educational component addressing mental health and wellness for Black women.

First published on March 18, 2023 / 6:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

