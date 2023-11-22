Watch CBS News
Local News

Animals at the Shedd Aquarium get an early holiday feast

By Yolanda Perdomo

/ CBS Chicago

Animals at the Shedd Aquarium get an early holiday feast
Animals at the Shedd Aquarium get an early holiday feast 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS) -- While you're making turkey and stuffing, the animals at the Shedd Aquarium are enjoying their own unique Thanksgiving feast.

Keepers had plenty of herring for the rockhopper penguins. Sea lions ate squid and octopus while the belugas feasted on bigger fish.

The sea otters are big fans of crab and some of the sharks are even trained to know when it's dinner time.

A variety of treats to give thanks for this holiday season.

Yolanda Perdomo

Yolanda Perdomo is an award-winning journalist and digital producer for CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on November 22, 2023 / 4:39 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.