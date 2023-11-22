Animals at the Shedd Aquarium get an early holiday feast
CHICAGO (CBS) -- While you're making turkey and stuffing, the animals at the Shedd Aquarium are enjoying their own unique Thanksgiving feast.
Keepers had plenty of herring for the rockhopper penguins. Sea lions ate squid and octopus while the belugas feasted on bigger fish.
The sea otters are big fans of crab and some of the sharks are even trained to know when it's dinner time.
A variety of treats to give thanks for this holiday season.
