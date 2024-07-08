Watch CBS News
Animals rescued from Oklahoma puppy mill arrive in Chicago to find forever homes

CHICAGO (CBS) — More than two dozen dogs were rescued from a puppy mill in Oklahoma and brought to the Chicago area by plane. 

The Anderson Humane Society rescued about 250 animals. Some were pregnant, while others had health issues. Dozens of them were sent to the Chicago area to find forever homes.

Right now, the Anti-Cruelty Society cares for nine puppies at their River North location. The Anderson Animal Shelter in South Elgin took in 18 dogs.

They'll be up for adoption in the next few weeks.

