Northbrook shelter takes in dozens of animals found in 'horrific conditions'

CHICAGO (CBS) – Dozens of little dogs will soon be up for adoption after they were rescued this week from horrible living conditions.

CBS 2's Andrew Ramos went inside the Northbrook shelter that is caring for the dogs.

"Just horrific conditions," said Harleigh Garcia of Border Tails Rescue. "You don't see any litter boxes or anything. So they are just kind of using the bathroom everywhere and no one is cleaning up after them."

It's being described as a house of horrors - a home in Northwest Indiana where a disturbing case of hoarding was uncovered this week with 43 dogs, mostly chihuahuas and 48 cats were found living in squalor. First responders discovered them at the scene of a house fire.

"Even though there was a fire and it's horrible, it was a blessing in disguise," Garcia said.

While the cats were dispersed to a number of shelters in the region, the dogs are not in the care of Border Tails Rescue, a Northbrook-based shelter.

It's where the animals are getting long-overdue TLC.

"Microchips, heartworm tests, and now they are finally settling down with their buddies in our kennels," said Claire Hosman, of Border Tails Rescue.

Garcia added, "We got a mix of ages primarily they are 1 to 2-years-old. We are also hitting a lot of their first milestones they didn't have names now they have names, which is a big step that people don't even think about."

The rescue leaned on Hollywood for some inspiration when naming each animal after an A-lister.

One is named Katy Perry and another Kesha. There's also Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber and what appears to be a nod to Team Selena: Selena Gomez.

The shelter said 30 of the pups will be ready for adoption this weekend.

It remains unclear if the homeowner involved in the hoarding case will be charged. CBS 2 was told the investigation is ongoing.

Those interested in adopting one of the dogs are urged to contact Border Tails Rescue directly in Northbrook.