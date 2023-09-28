Watch CBS News
Ewe won't believe it: Animals back in Wisconsin after clearing brush at O'Hare

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Talk about an appetite!

A group of goats and their friends have been busy all summer clearing vegetation at O'Hare International Airport.

On Thursday, airport officials thanked the herd of goats and sheep as they wrapped up a successful season of mowing down brush in the airfield.

The goats are contract workers from a business called Vegetation Solutions in Wisconsin, so now they will head home to enjoy some time off.

