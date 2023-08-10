Animal Rescue Spotlight: Anderson Humane
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Each Thursday, CBS 2 highlightings pet rescue organizations around Chicago.
Greg Mucha with Anderson Humane is in the studio, and he brought along Beckham.
You can meet Beckham at Penrose Brewing Company in Geneva this weekend.
The organization will have a Walk4Animals event that'll be held in October. They're trying to raise $100,000 and are about a third of the way there.
