Animal Rescue Spotlight: Anderson Humane

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Each Thursday, CBS 2 highlightings pet rescue organizations around Chicago.

Greg Mucha with Anderson Humane is in the studio, and he brought along Beckham.

You can meet Beckham at Penrose Brewing Company in Geneva this weekend.

The organization will have a Walk4Animals event that'll be held in October. They're trying to raise $100,000 and are about a third of the way there.

We'd like to give a huge shout out to ✨𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠✨ for raising over $𝟏𝟎𝟎𝟎 for 𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐤𝟒𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐬! Due to his hard work fundraising,... Posted by Anderson Humane on Thursday, August 10, 2023