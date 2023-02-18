Watch CBS News
Chicago Animal Care and Control hosting 'Fury Match' pet adoption event today

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Valentine's Day may be over, but there's still time to meet your furry match.

Chicago Animal Care and Control is hosting a 'Furry Match' adoption event.

You can adopt a cat, dog, or other small animals for free. Dogs will also get a free collar and leash.

The event starts at noon at the Animal Care and Control headquarters near 28th and Western.

February 18, 2023

