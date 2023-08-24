Pet Rescue Spotlight: Wish Upon a Rescue

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 highlights pet rescue organizations around Chicago each Thursday.

In the studio is four-month-old calico kitten Ambrosia, a very sweet, curious, playful cat. Joining Ambrosia is a five-month-old grey and white tabby kitten named Watermelon. She is described as loving, calm, and playful.

They're both females, up to date on vaccines, spayed, and ready for adoption.

CBS 2 is pleased to welcome Wish Upon a Rescue. Janine Bussler is the foster coordinator with the organization.

Who's looking for a giant fluffball? We've got him! Meet Xerxes! ADOPT TODAY! <3 Need a fluffy shadow?! Take a look... Posted by Wish Upon A Rescue on Thursday, August 24, 2023