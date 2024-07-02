Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese named WNBA Rookie of the Month for June

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese was named WNBA Rookie of the Month for June, after setting a league record for consecutive double doubles.

Reese, the 7th overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, averaged 14.5 points and 13.2 rebounds per game in June, and set a new single-season WNBA record for consecutive double doubles with 10.

The previous record was held by Candace Parker, who had 9 consecutive double doubles in 2015 with the Los Angeles Sparks.

Reese sits atop the CBS Sports WNBA Rookie Rankings this week, with No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark right behind her as she continues to heavily impact the Indiana Fever offense.

Reese and Clark have been trading the top two spots most of the season, and they are currently the strongest candidates to win the league's Rookie of the Year award. However, plenty of basketball is left to play and other talented rookies could make a push.

Sky center Kamilla Cardoso and Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson are once again ranked No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, while Washington Mystics forward Aaliyah Edwards made her way back onto the list.

The rookies were battle-tested this week against some top opponents, and the fun will continue with more exciting matchups ahead. Clark and Fever will take on the reigning WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday and then the New York Liberty this Saturday on CBS.

Click here for the latest WNBA Rookie Rankings from CBS Sports.