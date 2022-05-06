Andrew Vaughn heads to White Sox 10-day injured list after already missing five games

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If the White Sox are going to win a season-high-tying fourth game in a row when they visit the Boston Red Sox on Friday, they will have to do it the same way they won the last three – without Andrew Vaughn.

The outfielder was placed on the 10-day injured list after missing the last five games because he had been hit by a pitch.

While the X-ray and MRI both came back clean, Vaughn has taken some swings and the soreness has not excited.

Infielder Danny Mendick has been recalled from Triple-A to take Vaughn's roster spot.

Vaughn is frustrated having to play the waiting game.

"It's been OK, I mean, kind of progress – but it's still aching when I swing pretty bad. It's kind of blocking me from swinging because of the pain. I feel it all the time. It's not a good place to get hit. I mean, a lot of guys get hit there and it breaks, so I got pretty lucky that it didn't break," Vaughn said. "But I want to be out there playing. I want to be helping my team, and it stinks that I can't be out there."

It continues to be a next-man-up mentality for the Sox, who have been dealing with a litany of injuries since the start of the season.

But right fielder Gavin Sheets is keeping his chin up.

"It's just the type of clubhouse we have. You know, we're close together. We're all fighting for the same thing, and you know, it's next guy up. And that's what we did last year, and that's what we're going to do this year," Sheets said. "You know, I think it made us stronger at the end of last year, and the same thing this year. We're going to go through it and we're going through it right now. And you know, when we get through this all, we're going to be better than ever."