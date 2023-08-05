Guardians beat White Sox 4-2, Chicago's fifth consecutive loss

Andrés Giménez hit a two-run homer among his career-high three extra-base hits, Logan Allen earned his first home victory in more than three months, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 on Friday night.

Giménez fouled off the first two pitches of his at-bat in the fifth inning, attempting to lay down a bunt and move Steven Kwan to second base. He then swung away, sending a fastball from Mike Clevinger (4-5) into the right field stands to break a 2-all tie.

Allen (5-4) allowed two runs and four hits over six innings, snapping a six-start winless streak at Progressive Field. The left-hander, who struck out five and walked four, had not won at home since going six innings in his major league debut against Miami on April 23.

Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth for his 29th save, tying Baltimore's Felix Bautista for the AL lead.

José Ramírez had an RBI single in the first and Giménez added two doubles and scored twice for the Guardians, who returned from a 2-5 road trip that dropped them 2 1/2 games behind first-place Minnesota in the AL Central.

The White Sox scored both of their runs in the third, when their first five batters reached. Elvis Andrus doubled in Trayce Thompson, and Andrew Benintendi drew a bases-loaded walk before Allen retired three in a row.

Clevinger pitched five innings, giving up four runs — three earned. The right-hander, who helped Cleveland reach the 2016 World Series, struck out two with a walk.

Andrew Vaughn went 2 for 4 for Chicago, which has lost five in a row and 11 of its last 13. The White Sox are 25 games below .500 for the first time since the final day of the 2018 season.

Earlier in the day, Cleveland placed first baseman Josh Naylor on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain. Naylor, who is batting .306 with 15 home runs and a team-high 79 RBIs, is expected to miss 3-6 weeks.

Guardians manager Terry Francona was ejected in the third by umpire Bruce Dreckman after Chicago won a replay challenge. Brayan Rocchio initially doubled, but was ruled out as Tim Anderson tagged him after pushing his hand off second base.

A crowd of 37,056 was in attendance, marking Cleveland's fifth sellout of the season.

BACK IN THE BIGS

Guardians OF Kole Calhoun was acquired from the Dodgers in exchange for cash, taking Naylor's spot on the active roster. The 35-year-old, who last played in the majors in 2022 with Texas, was batting .297 for Triple-A Oklahoma City.

"I think we caught a pretty good break because I've known this kid for the longest time and I admire the way he plays," Francona said.

Calhoun will see time in the outfield and at first base, where he has not played a full game since 2013 with the Angels.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: OF Eloy Jiménez (heel soreness) was not in the lineup for the second day in a row, but pinch hit in the ninth inning and could start Saturday. Manager Pedro Grifol said the cleanup hitter did some light on-field running before the game.

Guardians: RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow inflammation), who cannot be activated from the 60-day injured list until Sept. 10, resumed throwing Wednesday. "He's still a ways off, but you'd rather hear they feel good than they don't," Francona said.

UP NEXT

Guardians RHP Noah Syndergaard (1-4, 6.68 ERA) takes on White Sox RHP Michael Kopech (4-10, 4.49 ERA) in the second game of the series.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports