Anderson Humane in the Pet Rescue Spotlight

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Anderson Humane is in the CBS 2 Pet Rescue Spotlight
Anderson Humane is in the CBS 2 Pet Rescue Spotlight 01:36

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Each Thursday CBS 2 highlights pet rescue organizations in and around Chicago.

Returning to the CBS 2 studios is Anderson Humane.

Greg Mucha is with Bosco, a very friendly eight-month-old retriever mix. He's a sweet dog who loves people and is energetic. 

Mucha said there were close to 4,000 total adoptions in 2023. Bosco came from Oklahoma. More than 80% of their dogs come from Oklahoma.

Anderson Humane is hosting the Chicago Wolves Adopt-A-Dog Event on Saturday, January 6 at Allstate Arena.

Check out the Anderson Humane website for more information on adoption events and how to help. 

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on January 4, 2024 / 11:53 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

