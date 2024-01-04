Anderson Humane in the Pet Rescue Spotlight
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Each Thursday CBS 2 highlights pet rescue organizations in and around Chicago.
Returning to the CBS 2 studios is Anderson Humane.
Greg Mucha is with Bosco, a very friendly eight-month-old retriever mix. He's a sweet dog who loves people and is energetic.
Mucha said there were close to 4,000 total adoptions in 2023. Bosco came from Oklahoma. More than 80% of their dogs come from Oklahoma.
Anderson Humane is hosting the Chicago Wolves Adopt-A-Dog Event on Saturday, January 6 at Allstate Arena.
Check out the Anderson Humane website for more information on adoption events and how to help.
