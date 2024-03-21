Anderson Humane (and Annabelle) are in the CBS 2 Pet Rescue Spotlight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- National Puppy Day is this Saturday, but on Thursday, CBS 2 puts pups in its weekly Pet Shelter Spotlight

Greg Mucha is back from Anderson Humane in South Elgin, and he brought three-month-old Annabelle, an American pit bull terrier.

"She's super sweet, and one of nine in a litter, and her mom has a great disposition," said Mucha, adding that the cute pup has a relaxed personality and would do great with any family.

"She's been very good in the shelter with other dogs and had no issues with that whatsoever. She's good with little kids. She would be great in any home," Mucha said.

He added that the organization is looking for fosters and volunteers who would love to spend time with a loving pet.

"Fosters are always a need for us. Even volunteers If you don't want to make a full commitment, you can be a volunteer. All we require from volunteers is four hours a month to start. We find that typically, when people start the process, within two months, they're doing eight to 10 hours a month.

Anderson Humane is hosting its Better Together Gala on April 26, and Dr. Temple Grandlin will be the event's guest speaker. There will also be an auction available starting April 1 for everyone, regardless if they're going to the event.

CBS 2 has a "pup-date" on dogs in the area that need loving forever homes.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office is expanding a program that's been helping give second chances to dogs and detainees alike.

The program is known as Tails of Redemption, where individuals in custody are taught to train shelter dogs in basic obedience.

Sheriff Tom Dart's office is currently working with three local shelters. The hope is to help even more dogs find their forever homes.

In turn, Dart said participants learn animal care and problem-solving, which are added skills when they return to the community.