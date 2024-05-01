Amtrak to launch new Borealis service between Chicago and Twin Cities

New Amtrak service to run from Chicago to Twin Cities

New Amtrak service to run from Chicago to Twin Cities

New Amtrak service to run from Chicago to Twin Cities

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In what it calls "a new way to see the Midwest," Amtrak has is launching a new daily train service from Chicago to the Twin Cities.

The Borealis Service begins Tuesday, May 21, according to Amtrak.

Borealis trains will run Union Station in Chicago to Union Depot in St. Paul, Minnesota – passing through Milwaukee on the way.

The service will make stops in north suburban Glenview; Sturtevant, Wisconsin; General Mitchell Airport in Milwaukee; downtown Milwaukee; Columbus, Wisconsin; Portage, Wisconsin; Wisconsin Dells; Tomah, Wisconsin; La Crosse, Wisconsin; Winona, Minnesota; Red Wing, Minnesota, and finally the Twin Cities.

The trip will take about seven and a half hours.

Coach fares will cost $41 each way between St. Paul and Chicago for adults, with everyday discounts for children ages 2 to 12, students, seniors, veterans, and military personnel and families, among others.

Borealis trains will also feature café cars with regional items, wide reclining seats with legroom, and views of the Mississippi River between St. Paul and La Crosse.