Amtrak receives approval for 110 mph maximum speeds on most of Chicago-St. Louis route

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Amtrak will soon be offering a speedy new travel option for trains between Chicago and St. Louis.

Amtrak and the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that have received federal approval for maximum speeds up to 110 mph for most of the corridor between Chicago and St. Louis – primarily between the Amtrak stations in Joliet and Alton, according to a news release.

The change will help shorten schedules for the four Amtrak Lincoln Service round trips and the Texas Eagle.

There are no timetable changes in store at this time for the 10 daily Amtrak trains on the route.

"Trains will continue to operate at 110 mph for several weeks without a change in schedule to ensure everything on the system is running properly and to monitor the actual travel time between stations," IDOT Deputy Director for Rails John Oimoen said in a news release.

Until now, 90 mph has been the maximum speed allowed on the tracks, which are owned by Union Pacific Railroad.