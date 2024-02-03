Watch CBS News
Amos scores 19 as Northern Illinois defeats Eastern Michigan 76-66

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Xavier Amos scored 19 points and Northern Illinois beat Eastern Michigan 76-66 on Saturday night.

Amos also had six rebounds and three blocks for the Huskies (7-14, 1-8 Mid-American Conference). Will Lovings-Watts scored 18 points and added seven rebounds and five steals. Zarigue Nutter scored 11 points, while adding seven rebounds and five assists. The Huskies broke a 10-game slide.

Orlando Lovejoy finished with 19 points, five assists and four steals for the Eagles (9-13, 2-8). Tyson Acuff added 14 points for Eastern Michigan. In addition, Jalin Billingsley finished with 12 points and six rebounds.

