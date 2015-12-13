Amid Increased Scrutiny, Chicago Police Department Looks To Add New Recruits

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Given all the protests and the current climate in Chicago, including the intense scrutiny of the police department and its officers, some might wonder why anyone would want to become a CPD officer.

CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot went to a Chicago Police recruiting event at Kennedy-King College to find out.

After working in the oil field industry for six years, Brandon Lane says he wants a career change. Becoming a Chicago Police officer, is his goal.

If he were to become an officer, Lane says he would like to see, "More interaction with the police and the citizens, to let them know, we are here for them, because right now, that's not how it feels."

Lane is one of the 62 people that applied to become an officer, as part of the department's recruitment effort.

The starting salary is $47,604. After the 18 month probationary period, the salary jumps to $72,510 a year.

Chicago Police Officer Sheena Green says the most rewarding part of her job is, "Shaking hands with the people and hearing the 'thank yous' and just being a part of the community."

Those filling out online applications, met with officers, members of the command staff, SWAT team and the bike and K9 units.

"It surprised me that they're really down to earth," said applicant Cenque Washington. "Just regular normal people. They give out information and they're willing to help you and bring you on."

Officer Juan Salazar has been part of the CPD bike unit for eleven years. His advice for applicants?

"It's a difficult job sometimes," he said. "We're not always going to have an easy job…Stay positive. Ignore the outside stuff and just judge it for yourself."

You have until January 31 to apply for a job as a Chicago police officer in person or online. The test will be given on April 16 and 17.