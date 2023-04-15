America's Beauty Show in Rosemont kicks off Saturday

ROSEMONT, Ill. (CBS) – All of this year's hottest beauty trends will be on display this weekend.

America's Beauty Show is taking place at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.

CBS 2's Megan Hickey takes you behind the scenes.

It's only available to salon professionals but CBS 2 is about to get a very cool behind-the-scenes look.

The show kicks off today and is expected to bring in tens of thousands of salon professionals, owners, and product manufacturers.

It's a three-day trade show held at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, located at 5555 River Road in Rosemont.

This is where the professionals come to network and show off the latest trends.

They can learn what's hot in color, cut, styles, and new products - and they learn how to do all the trends from the best Beauty Stars in the business!

And it's not just hair, make-up, skincare, nails - they're are all part of this massive trade show.

One thing I like is it gives small business owners the opportunity to learn from the top dogs in the business so it's really a great opportunity right here in our own backyard.

America's Beauty Show opens Saturday and runs through Monday.