American Red Cross installs more than 250 free smoke alarms in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Is your smoke detector working?

The American Red Cross wants to make sure it is. Teams of volunteers fanned out around Chicago's Pullman and Chatham neighborhoods Sunday to install more than 250 free smoke alarms.

The Sound the Alarm Campaign is part of a nationwide effort to protect families.

"Knowing that it's the number one disaster that the American Red Cross responds to, we know that having a working smoke alarm in your home can help reduce fire-related deaths and injuries by over 50 percent," said Celena Roldán, Chief Executive Officer of the American Red Cross of Illinois.

The Red Cross will be visiting other neighborhoods throughout the month – concentrating on the most at-risk communities.