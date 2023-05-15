American Airlines pilot creates 'cabin of roses' for Mother's Day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An American Airlines pilot helped make Mother's Day special for travelers on his flight Sunday.

In his flight from O'Hare International Airport to LaGuardia Airport in New York, Capt. Russ Wayant gifted 200 roses to female passengers – creating a cabin of roses.

He passed out 200 more roses in his flight from LaGuardia back to O'Hare.

Wayant also makes sure to honor his colleagues – the flight attendant crew, the gate agents, and the ramp agents with roses.

Wayant said the idea started on a whim 11 years ago – and after seeing the joy it brought, he has been gifting flowers on Mother's Day ever since.