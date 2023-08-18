Watch CBS News
American Airlines adding new service from O'Hare to Venice, Italy

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- American Airlines is making it easier for travelers to get to Venice, Italy directly from O'Hare.

The airline will start a new service beginning next year.

Flights will run from June 5 to October 26 but the tickets go on sale Sunday.

The change will make O'Hare the fifth American airport to offer direct service to Venice.

Direct flights from Rome and Milan are also expected to continue next summer meaning O'Hare will have direct flights to three Italian cities for the first time ever.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

August 18, 2023

