American Airlines adding new service from O'Hare to Venice, Italy

American Airlines will have direct flights to 3 Italian cities next year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- American Airlines is making it easier for travelers to get to Venice, Italy directly from O'Hare.

The airline will start a new service beginning next year.

Flights will run from June 5 to October 26 but the tickets go on sale Sunday.

The change will make O'Hare the fifth American airport to offer direct service to Venice.

Direct flights from Rome and Milan are also expected to continue next summer meaning O'Hare will have direct flights to three Italian cities for the first time ever.