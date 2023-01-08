North Side AMC Theater showing free screening of 'Elvis' to celebrate 88th birthday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The king would have celebrated his 88th birthday today.
To honor Elvis' big day, Warner Brothers are teaming up with Graceland.
Fans can see Baz Luhrman's "Elvis" back on the big screen for free today.
It's showing at the AMC theater near Columbus and Illinois at 5 p.m.
The tickets were all claimed but you can join the waitlist at wbtickets.com/seeelvisbirthday.
