Chicago shooting: Man arrested after firing shots at ambulance in Logan Square

Man arrested after firing shots at ambulance in Logan Square

Man arrested after firing shots at ambulance in Logan Square

Man arrested after firing shots at ambulance in Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was arrested after shooting at an ambulance in Logan Square.

Around 9:30 p.m., police said a 34-year-old man got out of his vehicle and yelled at first responders as he approached the ambulance near Hamlin and Wrightwood.

The man then pulled out a gun and fired several shots before driving away. He was quickly arrested.

At least three bullet holes were found in the back door of the ambulance.

No one was injured.