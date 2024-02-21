AMBER Alert in effect for missing 3-year-old Wisconsin boy

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (CBS) -- An AMBER Alert remained in effect Wednesday night as crews search for a missing 3-year-old boy in Wisconsin.

Elijah Vue was last seen around 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of Mishicot Road in Two Rivers in Manitowoc County – about 92 miles north of Milwaukee and 40 miles southeast of Green Bay.

According to CBS 58 Milwaukee, Elijah has Hmong and white ethnicity, and has sandy blond hair and brown eyes. He stands about 3 feet tall and weighs about 45 pounds, and has a birthmark on his left knee.

Elijah was last seen wearing gray pants, a long-sleeved dark-colored shirt, and red and green dinosaur slip-on shoes.

He may be carrying a white plaid blanket, CBS 58 reported.

"Since the moment Elijah was reported missing, our law enforcement from local, state, and federal agencies – along with dedicated volunteers and community members – have been working tirelessly around the clock to search every inch of our city, and beyond into the county," Two Rivers police Chief Ben Meinnert said at a news conference Wednesday evening. "Our search and rescue teams have been combing through our neighborhoods, parks, wooded areas, and they've been following up on all leads and tips from the public."

Late Wednesday, CBS 58 reported Elijah's mother was in custody – but Elijah himself remained missing.