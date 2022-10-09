Watch CBS News
Found: Missing boy, 9, of Chicago Heights

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A missing boy last seen in Chicago Heights Sunday morning has been found. 

Illinois State Police issued the alert at the request of the Chicago Heights Police after it was confirmed the child is missing based on suspicious circumstances.

Samuel Williams, 9, was last seen in the area of 10 Olympic Village in Chicago Heights around 8:45 a.m. after failing to get on a church bus bound for Indiana.

He is 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 70 pounds with brown eyes and black hair with braids. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket with a black and white flannel shirt, black pants, and white Jordans.

Police said was possibly be in the company of an unidentified woman claiming to be a relative. He also has a serious medical condition that places him in danger.

Police did not say where the boy was located. 

First published on October 9, 2022 / 1:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

