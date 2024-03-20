Ambassadors teach Chicago kids in underserved communities about solar eclipse

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A total solar eclipse is coming up in less than three weeks – and members of the NASA-funded Eclipse Ambassadors program are using the rare event as a learning opportunity.

The goal is to teach people in underserved communities about the upcoming eclipse.

CBS 2 caught up with one ambassador Wednesday afternoon at the SOS Children's Village Tim McCormick Community Center, at 1133 W. 13th St. on the city's Near West Side.

"It should be a really cool show and a once-in-a-lifetime event, so we want to be able to share it with the kids and make sure they know what's going on, because this is a really cool thing," said Eclipse Ambassador Andrea Vesecky. "I like to use a lot of hands-on things. It's not fun to have somebody just kind of sit there and talk at you - so trying to get them engaged with a lot of questions and thinking about different things."

Andrea Vesecky CBS 2

The peak of the total solar eclipse is just after 2 p.m. Monday, April 8.

In Chicago, 94% of the sun will be covered by the moon - if the weather cooperates.