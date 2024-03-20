Watch CBS News
Local News

Ambassadors teach Chicago kids in underserved communities about solar eclipse

By Jermont Terry, Matthew Cramer

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A total solar eclipse is coming up in less than three weeks – and members of the NASA-funded Eclipse Ambassadors program are using the rare event as a learning opportunity.

The goal is to teach people in underserved communities about the upcoming eclipse.

CBS 2 caught up with one ambassador Wednesday afternoon at the SOS Children's Village Tim McCormick Community Center, at 1133 W. 13th St. on the city's Near West Side.

"It should be a really cool show and a once-in-a-lifetime event, so we want to be able to share it with the kids and make sure they know what's going on, because this is a really cool thing," said Eclipse Ambassador Andrea Vesecky. "I like to use a lot of hands-on things. It's not fun to have somebody just kind of sit there and talk at you - so trying to get them engaged with a lot of questions and thinking about different things."

andrea-vesecky.png
Andrea Vesecky CBS 2

The peak of the total solar eclipse is just after 2 p.m. Monday, April 8.

In Chicago, 94% of the sun will be covered by the moon - if the weather cooperates.

Jermont Terry
jermontterry-new.jpg

Jermont Terry joined the CBS 2 team in October 2019. He's born and raised on Chicago's South Side. He's happy to return home to report on his community after 18 years of uncovering stories across the country.

First published on March 20, 2024 / 10:40 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.