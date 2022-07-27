Amazon workers file 26 complaints for dangerous and racially hostile conditions

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Dozens of Amazon employees at a warehouse in Joliet said the company is forcing them to work in a dangerous and racially hostile environment.

At least 24 employees are part of this complaint and say they've faced various issues. Their attorney filed 26 complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity commission.

Some of the workers who spoke in The Loop Wednesday outlined several issues they've had to deal with at work. This included an ongoing situation where at least two staff members were allowed to wear confederate flag outfits to work.

In another instance, employees say a racist and threatening message against Black employees at the warehouse was written inside a bathroom stall.

We heard from one a former employee who says she was fired after she brought up the issue to managers and told them she'd take legal action if they did nothing.

An Amazon spokesperson released the following statement:

"Amazon works hard to protect our employees from any form of discrimination and to provide an environment where employees feel safe. Hate or racism have no place in our society and are certainly not tolerated by Amazon."