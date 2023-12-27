Watch CBS News
Amazon truck stolen at gunpoint on Chicago's Northwest Side

By Matthew Cramer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police were investigating Wednesday night after an Amazon delivery truck was carjacked at gunpoint in the Irving Park neighborhood.

At 3:11 p.m., a 21-year-old man was in a delivery truck parked in a parking lot on Elston Avenue near Drake Avenue.

Someone came up, took out a gun, and demanded the delivery truck, police said.

The truck was later recovered in the alley behind the 3800 block of North Lawndale Avenue.

No one was in custody late Wednesday, and no injuries were reported.

It was unclear whether any packages were stolen from the truck.

December 27, 2023

