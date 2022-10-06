Watch CBS News
Amazon to add 150,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal workers for the holiday season

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The holiday shopping season is right around the corner, and amazon is looking to hire some extra help.

The company is anticipating to add 150,000 new staffers nationwide and it's offering full-time, seasonal and part-time positions. Around 3,500 of those jobs are in the Chicago area.

Sign on bonuses ranging from $1,000 to $3,000 will also be offered to those who accept holiday positions. 

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 6, 2022 / 5:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

