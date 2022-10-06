Amazon to add 150,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal workers for the holiday season

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The holiday shopping season is right around the corner, and amazon is looking to hire some extra help.

The company is anticipating to add 150,000 new staffers nationwide and it's offering full-time, seasonal and part-time positions. Around 3,500 of those jobs are in the Chicago area.

Sign on bonuses ranging from $1,000 to $3,000 will also be offered to those who accept holiday positions.