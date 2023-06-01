Watch CBS News
Amazon to pay $25 million after settling privacy lawsuits

Amazon to pay $25 million after worker accused of spying on Ring customers, storing data on children
CHICAGO (CBS) – It will cost the logistics giant Amazon $25 million to settle privacy complaints from the Federal Trade Commission.

Regulators said employees got unfettered access to personal videos captured by Ring cameras. In one case, the FTC said an Amazon employee spied on female customers using cameras placed in bedrooms and bathrooms.

In a second lawsuit, the FTC claimed Amazon illegally stored information on minors through its Alexa voice assistant.

