Amazon workers in Joliet walkout to protest low pay, poor conditions on 'Cyber Monday'

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's "Cyber Monday" and Amazon workers are walking out.

For the second time in two months, workers at the Joliet Amazon warehouse are demanding better working conditions. The employees are hoping to send a signal to Amazon management about fair pay and safer working conditions.

Amazon workers are walking- out this #CyberMonday... calling for safer working conditions and a fair wage at this facility in #Joliet. Their message on @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/v8M93T3wpP — Marissa Perlman (@MPerlmanNews) November 28, 2022

Cyber Monday marks the beginning of the busy holiday season and this Joliet warehouse is a cross dock facility, the only one in the state.

This space acts as a central hub for products coming in from vendors around the world.

The workers say if the space were to shut down on Cyber Monday, Amazon could lose millions of dollars per minute.

Last month, the workers walked out on Prime Day with the same message

In May, racist death threats were found in a facility bathroom, but the staff say the management did nothing and this just left workers afraid for their safety.

CBS 2 reached out to Amazon for comment on the walkout and are waiting to hear back.