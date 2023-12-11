Amazon delivery driver twice caught on camera breaking packages at same Indiana home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Amazon driver could apparently use a lesson or two from Santa, after carelessly tossing packages on the ground outside their home, breaking hundreds of dollars' worth of gifts.

It happened twice, and it appeared to be the same driver both times.

"He just, like, threw his hand out and nine packages basically went everywhere, and we were kind of just appalled," Kelly Manfre said.

"It made me check the cameras, because they were scattered everywhere. Normally, they are laid on the porch nicely," Danny Manfre said. "The first time, if you're having a bad day … I kind of understand you're having a bad day. You do that, you're mad, whatever. But now when you do it the second time, now it felt personal."

The Manfres said Amazon helped them after they reported the first bad delivery, but ghosted them about the second one, until CBS 2 got involved.

Amazon later said the driver is no longer delivering for the online giant.

They also said they apologized to the Manfres, and offered a gift card and a refund for the broken items.