CHICAGO (CBS) — Amazon plans to build a new $11 billion center in northern Indiana.

The center will be near the town of New Carlisle, about 15 miles west of South Bend.

The governor said it's the largest capital investment in Indiana's history.

The center will be part of Amazon's cloud computing unit, Amazon Web Services, and it will create at least 1,000 new jobs.

There is no word on a timeline for when the center will be built.