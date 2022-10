Amazon workers to walk out at Channahon fulfillment center Friday morning

CHANNAHON, Ill. (CBS) -- Amazon workers at the Channahon fulfillment center are walking off the job Friday morning.

The walkout is set to take place starting at 11:45 a.m.

Occupy Amazon organizers say the walkout was purposely planned during the company's Prime Week shopping sales push.