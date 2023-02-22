Watch CBS News
Altgeld Gardens development shooting leaves man, teen wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and a teenage boy were shot and wounded Tuesday afternoon in the Altgeld Gardens public housing development.

At 2:48 p.m., the 16-year-old boy and the 24-year-old man were in a home in the 13100 block of South Corliss Avenue when both were shot, police said.

The teen was suffered gunshot wounds to the torso and legs and was reported in critical condition. The man was shot in the leg and was reported in serious condition.

They were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Police did not specify whether the shooter was in the home with the victims or the shots came from outside.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

First published on February 22, 2023 / 4:53 PM

